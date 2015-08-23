Deftones delay album release

Deftones have said their next album won’t be released until November.

The follow-up to 2012’s Koi No Yokan was expected on September 25. But with the as-yet-untitled record still in production, that date has now been scrapped.

Mainman Chino Moreno tells WSOU: “I think probably November. We are rushing to get our thank yous and credits turned in.

“Once the music is turned in there is still some mixing and mastering to be done. But the recordings all done and the songs are all there – they’re awesome were excited.”

He also reveals bassist Sergio Vega is bringing a different sound to the album.

Moreno explains: “One thing on this record that’s really cool is that our bass player is playing a six-sting bass which is closer to a baritone guitar.

“It moulded a different sound and a different area of sonics.”

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell guests on the album and they’ll play a one-off gig at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley on November 21.