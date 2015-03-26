Tarja Turunen trails Luna Park Ride

Former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen will release Luna Park Ride on May 29, she’s announced.
The performance was recorded by fans in Buenos Aires in March 2011 – and she’s issued a trailer for the live package which will launch on 2CD, 2LP, DVD, Blu-ray and on digital formats via earMusic.
A statement reads: “Imagine an enchanted audience in front of an enormous stage in Argentina. Thousands of fans screaming just for her. Having their cameras and cell phones ready to film what will become one hell of a performance, Tarja finally appears. Let the show begin.”
Along with the 15-track performance, the CD, DVD and Blu-ray editions come bundled with over 70 minutes of bonus material taken from her live gigs between 2010 - 2014, including her appearance at last year’s Summer Breeze festival in Germany.
Last year Turunen revealed she had no interest in listening to Nightwish and aside from snippets on the radio, hadn’t heard anything from her old band since being sacked in 2005.
Her last studio release was 2013’s Colours In The Dark.
Luna Park Ride tracklist
- Dark Star 2. My Little Phoenix 3. The Crying Moon 4. I Walk Alone 5. Falling Awake 6. Signos (Soda Stereo cover) 7. Little Lies 8. Underneath 9. Stargazers 10. Ciaran’s Well 11. In For A Kill 12. Where Were You Last Night, Heaven Is A Place On Earth, Livin’ On A Prayer 13. Die Alive 14. Until My Last Breath 15. Wishmaster
Bonus material
- In For A Kill – Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic 2010 2. I Walk Alone – Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic 2010 3. Archive Of Lost Dreams – Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic 2010 4. Crimson Deep – Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic 2010 5. I Feel Immortal – Summer Breeze, Germany 2011 6. The Siren – Summer Breeze, Germany 2011 7. Until my Last Breath – Summer Breeze, Germany 2011 8. 500 Letters – Ekaterinburg, Russia 2014 9. Damned & Divine – Ekaterinburg, Russia 2014 10. Neverlight – Ekaterinburg, Russia 2014 11. Anteroom Of Death – Wacken Open Air, Germany 2014 12. Never Enough – Summer Breeze, Germany 2014 13. Die Alive – Summer Breeze, Germany 2014 14. Victim Of Ritual – Summer Breeze, Germany 2014