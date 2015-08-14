Tarja issues Ave Maria video

Tarja Turunen has released a video for the opening track from her Ave Maria-inspired album.

The song features on the former Nightwish singer’s upcoming classical solo album Ave Maria - En Plein Air, released on September 11.

The record features 12 pieces of music inspired by Ave Maria and written by a string of composers including Paolo Tosti, David Popper, Astor Piazzolla, and Johann Sebastian Bach.

Turunen recorded the album in Lakeuden Risti Church in Seinajoki, Finland. It’ll be released as limited Super Audio CD, vinyl and download via earMUSIC.

Ave Maria - En Plein Air tracklist

01. Paolo Tosti 02. Axel Von Kothen 03. David Popper 04. Camille Saint-Saëns 05. Astor Piazzolla 06. JS Bach/Charles Gounod 07. Pietro Mascagni 08. Ferenc Farkas 09. Giulio Caccini 10. Michael Hoppé 11. Charles-Marie Widor 12. Tarja Turunen