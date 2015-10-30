Tangerine Dream's Out Of This World gets vinyl release

The Tangerine Dream compilation album entitled Out Of This World is to be released on coloured vinyl on December 11.

It was initially launched earlier this year in memory of mainman Edgar Froese, who died in January aged 70 and was compiled by his widow Bianca Froese-Acquaye.

Now, it’ll be issued on double gatefold 2LP, and pressed on tangerine vinyl via Invisible Hands Music.

Following Froese’s death, former member Peter Baumann, who had been in discussions to rejoin the group, vowed to keep the band going.

He said: “There will be a new project, and Edgar’s fingerprints will be all over it. His personality will permeate everything that is composed and produced under the TD name.”

Froese featured on Jean-Michel Jarre’s Zero Gravity EP, which was release earlier this year.

Out Of This World tracklist

Passing All Signs Red Blood Connection Vision Of The Blue Birds Trauma Oracular World Fay Bewitching The Moon Ganymede’s Kiss La Vision The Bleeding Angel Huckabee’s Dream

