Tame Impala add US dates to Currents tour

Tame Impala have added six US dates to their Currents world tour.

They’ll start a European trek later this month, which includes three UK dates in February. They’ll then head to South America in March before returning to the US in June.

Speaking of their latest record, Parker said: “I think I wanted to make songs that I’d always wanted to do, but I’d always shut out, because I thought those influences were not fitting the realm of psych rock.

“But the more I explore, the more I realise that those boundaries are meant to be broken.”

Tame Impala have been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Music Album category for Currents. The event takes place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15.

Tame Impala 2016 tour

Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jan 30: Brussels Vorst Nationaal, Belgium

Jan 31: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 03: Frederiksberg Falconer Salen, Denmark

Feb 04: Oslo Sentrum Space, Norway

Feb 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Feb 07: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany

Feb 08: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 09: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 12: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Mar 10: Bogota Festival Estereo Picnic, Colombia

Mar 12: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Mar 18: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Mar 19: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Jun 09: Chicago UIC Pavilion, IL

Jun 14: Brooklyn BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell, NY

Jun 15: Brooklyn BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell, NY

Jun 16: Washington Merriweather Post Pavilion, DC

Aug 31: Denver Red Rocks, CO

Sep 02: Berkeley Greek Theater, CA

