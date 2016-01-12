Tame Impala add US dates to Currents tour

Tame Impala have added six US dates to their Currents world tour.
They’ll start a European trek later this month, which includes three UK dates in February. They’ll then head to South America in March before returning to the US in June.
Speaking of their latest record, Parker said: “I think I wanted to make songs that I’d always wanted to do, but I’d always shut out, because I thought those influences were not fitting the realm of psych rock.
“But the more I explore, the more I realise that those boundaries are meant to be broken.”
Tame Impala have been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Music Album category for Currents. The event takes place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15.
Tame Impala 2016 tour
Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Jan 30: Brussels Vorst Nationaal, Belgium
Jan 31: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 03: Frederiksberg Falconer Salen, Denmark
Feb 04: Oslo Sentrum Space, Norway
Feb 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Feb 07: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany
Feb 08: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Feb 09: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Feb 11: Manchester Arena, UK
Feb 12: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Feb 13: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Mar 10: Bogota Festival Estereo Picnic, Colombia
Mar 12: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
Mar 18: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina
Mar 19: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
Jun 09: Chicago UIC Pavilion, IL
Jun 14: Brooklyn BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell, NY
Jun 15: Brooklyn BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell, NY
Jun 16: Washington Merriweather Post Pavilion, DC
Aug 31: Denver Red Rocks, CO
Sep 02: Berkeley Greek Theater, CA