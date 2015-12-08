Waters, Muse, Tame Impala on Grammy list

Roger Waters, Muse and Tame Impala are among the bands nominated in major categories at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
Former Pink Floyd leader Waters’ movie version of The Wall could win Best Music Film at the 58th annual event, which takes place in February.
The reissue of his solo album Amused To Death appears on the Best Surround Sound Album category.
Meanwhile, Muse’s Drones has reached the Best Rock Album shortlist, and Tame Impala’s Currents could win Best Alternative Music Album.
Grammys boss Neil Portnow says: “Diversity in the creative community is what makes music a universal language. It’s gratifying to see the vibrancy of today’s artistic landscape reflected in this year’s nominations.
“Artists are pushing boundaries in exciting ways, making it an exceptionally strong year for music.”
Winners will be announced during a gala event at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15. The full list of nominations is available via the Grammys website.
Best Rock Album
James Bay: Chaos And The Calm
Death Cab For Cutie: Kintsugi
Highly Suspect: Mister Asylum
Muse: Drones
Slipknot: .5: The Gray Chapter
Best Alternative Music Album
Alabama Shakes: Sound & Color
Bjork: Vulnicura
My Morning Jacket: The Waterfall
Tame Impala: Currents
Wilco: Star Wars
Best Surround Sound Album
Ingar Heine Bergby: Amdahl: Astrognosia & Aesop
Roger Waters: Amused To Death
Oyvind Gimse: Magnificat
Paavo Jarvi: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7
Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus: Spes
Best Music Film
Mr Dynamite: The Rise Of James Brown
Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters)
What Happened, Miss Simone? (Nina Simone)
The Wall (Roger Waters)
Amy (Amy Winehouse)