Waters, Muse, Tame Impala on Grammy list

Roger Waters, Muse and Tame Impala are among the bands nominated in major categories at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Former Pink Floyd leader Waters’ movie version of The Wall could win Best Music Film at the 58th annual event, which takes place in February.

The reissue of his solo album Amused To Death appears on the Best Surround Sound Album category.

Meanwhile, Muse’s Drones has reached the Best Rock Album shortlist, and Tame Impala’s Currents could win Best Alternative Music Album.

Grammys boss Neil Portnow says: “Diversity in the creative community is what makes music a universal language. It’s gratifying to see the vibrancy of today’s artistic landscape reflected in this year’s nominations.

“Artists are pushing boundaries in exciting ways, making it an exceptionally strong year for music.”

Winners will be announced during a gala event at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 15. The full list of nominations is available via the Grammys website.

Best Rock Album

James Bay: Chaos And The Calm

Death Cab For Cutie: Kintsugi

Highly Suspect: Mister Asylum

Muse: Drones

Slipknot: .5: The Gray Chapter

Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes: Sound & Color

Bjork: Vulnicura

My Morning Jacket: The Waterfall

Tame Impala: Currents

Wilco: Star Wars

Best Surround Sound Album

Ingar Heine Bergby: Amdahl: Astrognosia & Aesop

Roger Waters: Amused To Death

Oyvind Gimse: Magnificat

Paavo Jarvi: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7

Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus: Spes

Best Music Film

Mr Dynamite: The Rise Of James Brown

Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters)

What Happened, Miss Simone? (Nina Simone)

The Wall (Roger Waters)

Amy (Amy Winehouse)