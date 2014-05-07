Taking Back Sunday for UK winter tour

Taking Back Sunday have confirmed they'll return to the UK in December for a run of shows.

Frontman Adam Lazzara says in the short video below: “I just want to let you know we’re going to be there in December, on tour, coming to a city near you. You’re welcome – it’s going to be awesome. Come on out.”

The band recently launched their sixth album, Happiness Is, of which Lazzara said: “I tried to be a little more loose; I was more focused on being myself than trying to sound perfect or anything. We played around a lot with arranging the harmonies and playing with layers, and I think that makes these songs a lot more rich.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 9) at 9am. Special guests will be announced in due course.

Dec 07: Portsmouth Pyramids

Dec 08: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 09: London Camden Roundhouse

Dec 11: Birmingham Institute

Dec 12: Manchester Ritz

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 ABC

Dec 14: Oxford O2 Academy

Adam Lazzara’s tour message