Trending

Taking Back Sunday detail Tidal Wave

By Louder  

Taking Back Sunday release details of 7th album Tidal Wave and issue video for title track

Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday

Taking Back Sunday have revealed details of their seventh album Tidal Wave.

The follow-up to 2014’s Happiness Is will launch on September 16 via Hopeless Records – and they’ve issued a video for the title track. View it below.

Guitarist John Nolan tells Newsday: “I’m very excited for people to hear it. I think it’s going to be a surprise to some people. We’re all extremely excited about what we’ve done.

“It’s the culmination of things we’ve tried over the past two records. I think it’s the strongest record we’ve done since getting back together. We’ve freed ourselves up to go in new directions.”

Tidal Wave is available for pre-order, while the band continue their US tour tonight in Kansas City.

Taking Back Sunday Tidal Wave tracklist

  1. Death Wolf
  2. Tidal Wave
  3. You Can’t Look Back
  4. Fences
  5. All Excess
  6. I Felt It Too
  7. Call Come Running
  8. Holy Water
  9. In The Middle Of It All
  10. We Don’t Go In There
  11. Homecoming
  12. I’ll Find A Way To Make It What You Want

Taking Back Sunday 2016 tour dates

Jun 29: Kansas City The Crossroads, MO
Jun 30: Oklahoma City Criterion Theater, OK
Jul 01: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Jul 02: Houston Revention Music Center, TX
Jul 03: Cedar Park Center, TX
Jul 05: Papillion Sumtur Amphitheater, NE
Jul 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 07: Magna The Great Salt Air, UT
Jul 08: Garden City Revolution Event Center, ID
Jul 09: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA
Jul 10: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR
Jul 12: Concord Pavilion, CA
Jul 13: Fresno Rotary Amphitheater, CA
Jul 14: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ
Jul 15: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV
Jul 16: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

See more Louder news