Taking Back Sunday detail Tidal Wave

Taking Back Sunday have revealed details of their seventh album Tidal Wave.

The follow-up to 2014’s Happiness Is will launch on September 16 via Hopeless Records – and they’ve issued a video for the title track. View it below.

Guitarist John Nolan tells Newsday: “I’m very excited for people to hear it. I think it’s going to be a surprise to some people. We’re all extremely excited about what we’ve done.

“It’s the culmination of things we’ve tried over the past two records. I think it’s the strongest record we’ve done since getting back together. We’ve freed ourselves up to go in new directions.”

Tidal Wave is available for pre-order, while the band continue their US tour tonight in Kansas City.

Taking Back Sunday Tidal Wave tracklist

Death Wolf Tidal Wave You Can’t Look Back Fences All Excess I Felt It Too Call Come Running Holy Water In The Middle Of It All We Don’t Go In There Homecoming I’ll Find A Way To Make It What You Want

Jun 29: Kansas City The Crossroads, MO

Jun 30: Oklahoma City Criterion Theater, OK

Jul 01: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Jul 02: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Jul 03: Cedar Park Center, TX

Jul 05: Papillion Sumtur Amphitheater, NE

Jul 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 07: Magna The Great Salt Air, UT

Jul 08: Garden City Revolution Event Center, ID

Jul 09: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA

Jul 10: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Jul 12: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 13: Fresno Rotary Amphitheater, CA

Jul 14: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 15: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV

Jul 16: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA