Taking Back Sunday detail Tidal Wave

Taking Back Sunday have revealed details of their seventh album Tidal Wave.
The follow-up to 2014’s Happiness Is will launch on September 16 via Hopeless Records – and they’ve issued a video for the title track. View it below.
Guitarist John Nolan tells Newsday: “I’m very excited for people to hear it. I think it’s going to be a surprise to some people. We’re all extremely excited about what we’ve done.
“It’s the culmination of things we’ve tried over the past two records. I think it’s the strongest record we’ve done since getting back together. We’ve freed ourselves up to go in new directions.”
Tidal Wave is available for pre-order, while the band continue their US tour tonight in Kansas City.
Taking Back Sunday Tidal Wave tracklist
- Death Wolf
- Tidal Wave
- You Can’t Look Back
- Fences
- All Excess
- I Felt It Too
- Call Come Running
- Holy Water
- In The Middle Of It All
- We Don’t Go In There
- Homecoming
- I’ll Find A Way To Make It What You Want
Taking Back Sunday 2016 tour dates
Jun 29: Kansas City The Crossroads, MO
Jun 30: Oklahoma City Criterion Theater, OK
Jul 01: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
Jul 02: Houston Revention Music Center, TX
Jul 03: Cedar Park Center, TX
Jul 05: Papillion Sumtur Amphitheater, NE
Jul 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 07: Magna The Great Salt Air, UT
Jul 08: Garden City Revolution Event Center, ID
Jul 09: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA
Jul 10: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR
Jul 12: Concord Pavilion, CA
Jul 13: Fresno Rotary Amphitheater, CA
Jul 14: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ
Jul 15: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV
Jul 16: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA