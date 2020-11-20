Take a virtual tour of Roger Dean's new exhibition

You can now take a virtual tour of Roger Dean's Pathways Exhibition, which is running in association with Prog Magazine at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex.

The new exhibition features three brand new works that Dean created this year, including Aglow, which was used for the recent Yes live album The Royal Affair Tour - Live From Vegas, Island Ferry (The Flower Kings' Islands) and Halcyon Hymns which will feature on the upcoming fourth Downes Braide Association album.

"I painted three album covers this year" Dean explains. "Two live in front of an online audience with Freyja reading out the questions. The first one Aglow, I painted for the Yes live album The Royal Affair - Live From Las Vegas. The second a direct development of shapes and ideas that I was playing with from the online school. This was Island Ferry for The Flower Kings album Island.

"DBA’s 4th album Halcyon Hymns almost completely done live as a watercolour with no preliminary sketches. It was fascinating and not a little scary as a process but gradually it came together."

Pathways also features the largest ever display of rarely seen original paintings, plus drawings and sketches, as well as fine art limited edition prints, shown over two floors of their newly refurbished showrooms and dedicated gallery spaces.

You can view the tour here.