System Of A Down are planning a 2020 European tour

System Of A Down have confirmed they’re planning on touring across Europe in 2020.

The band announced their intentions on Facebook when they revealed they’ll play at next year’s Provinssi festival in Finland.

System Of A Down say: “We are excited to announce the first of many shows in Europe next year. First up is our return to Finland for the Provinssi festival in June.”

The festival will take place between June 25 and 27, with System Of A Down playing on the 25th of the month.

While the band have played a number of live shows over recent years, the wait for the follow-up to 2005’s Hypnotize goes on.

Bassist Shavo Odadjian has spoken about his dismay at the lack of new material, as has drummer John Dolmayan, while frontman Serj Tankian explained last summer some of the reasons why there’s been nothing new from the studio.

And, frustrated about a lack of action, guitarist Daron Malakian reactivated his Scars On Broadway project, and released the album Dictator in 2018.

Speaking in February about the lack of a new System Of A Down album, Malakian told KROQ 10.6.7: “People change – as time goes on, tastes change and people want to take the band in different directions, and you have other members that maybe don't want to go into those directions.

“So we just haven't come to agreement on how we would want to do it if we did make a record. I never say never, but at this point, it's not likely that it's going to happen anytime soon.”