System Of A Down's Shavo Odadjian: I didn’t join a band to stop playing music

System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian has spoken about the lack of new material from the band.

They've continued to tour together over the years, despite not releasing an album since 2005’s Hypnotize, with frontman Serj Tankian explaining in July some of the reasons why there’s been a lack of fresh output from the band.

Odadjian was a guest on KROQ‘s The Kevin & Bean Show when he was asked if there was a timeframe for a new record, to which the bassist replied: “If it was my way, it would be now. But it’s not – it takes four to tango.

“I’m hoping because we have so much material – we have material from the last 10-12 years. We all write. So I have a lot, Daron Malakian has a lot, and I know Serj has a lot, but I don’t know what’s going on.

“We still love each other. No one’s done anything wrong. No one’s angry, it’s not like someone’s done something to someone and they can’t take it back. Nothing like that’s occurred. I think it’s just an artistic thing.”

Asked if there’s any bad blood due to all four members not being on the same page and how they can still play together and not think about it, Odadjian adds: “I personally do think about it always – I can’t speak for the rest of the guys.

“But I don’t hold grudges, but it’s hurtful because I really do want to play and I want to make music and make a record. I didn’t join a band and didn’t get famous to stop playing music.

“I want to play more music but it is what it is and we’re going to roll through the punches.”

He adds: “I can’t force anybody on stage. I can’t force anybody into a studio. I can’t force anyone anywhere. And it won’t be good for us either. Nothing is good for us, everything has to come naturally and become what it is.”

In June, drummer John Dolmayan quashed hopes of a new System Of A Down album, saying "I don’t know if it’s ever gonna happen at this point.”