Symphony X date 2016 Euro tour

Symphony X have announced a 28-date European tour.

The run of headline shows kicks off in the UK on February 12 next year, and will wrap up in the Netherlands on March 20.

The gigs have been organised in support of their ninth album Underworld, released in July via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Michael Romero says: “We are excited about getting back out on the road and look forward to playing the new material for our fans and friends in Europe.”

Earlier this year, Romero spoke to Prog about the follow-up to 2011’s Iconoclast.

He said: “It’s pretty diverse. It’s a good balance of everything we’ve done, but also a little bit different because we’re trying to fine-tune the songwriting and really pay attention to the melodies and the arrangements and flow.”

The US outfit have released Kiss Of Fire, Without You and Nevermore from Underworld. They’re currently on tour across North America.

Feb 12: Wolverhampton Robin 2, UK

Feb 13: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Feb 15: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Garage, UK

Feb 18: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Feb 19: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Feb 20: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Feb 21: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Feb 23: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 26: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain

Feb 27: Madrid Arena, Spain

Feb 28: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Mar 01: Bordeaux Barbey, France

Mar 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 04: Lyon CCO Villeurbanne, France

Mar 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 06: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Mar 08: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Mar 10: Munich Feierwerk/Hansa, Germany

Mar 11: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Mar 12: Erfurt HSD, Germany

Mar 13: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Mar 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Mar 17: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 18: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 19: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Mar 20: Tilburg 013, Netherlands