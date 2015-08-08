Symphony X launch Kiss Of Fire video

Symphony X have released a lyric video for their track Kiss Of Fire.

It’s taken from ninth album Underworld, launched in July via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Michael Romero tells Prog: “This one does have a lot of elements of what we’ve done in the past. There might be a song with sections that could have been on The Divine Wings Of Tragedy, our third record, or there might be a heavy song that sounds like it could have been on Iconoclast.

“It’s pretty diverse. It’s a good balance of everything we’ve done, but also a little bit different because we’re trying to fine-tune the songwriting and really pay attention to the melodies and the arrangements and flow.”

Underworld is on sale now. Symphony X are featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Symphony X: The Great American Symphony