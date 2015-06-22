Symphony X launch Without You

Symphony X have launched a lyric video for their track Without You.

It’s taken from ninth album Underworld and follows the release of initial track Nevermore last month.

Guitarist Michael Romero says: “Without You is a bit mellower than Nevermore, with a big chorus and a sweeping feel. I don’t know if I’d call it a ballad – but it’s a little bit softer, not so much about riff, but more the acoustic and electric interplay.

“Those two are good single choices because they represent what the record is. It’s heavy, but at the same time there are some of these soaring melodic parts.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Iconoclast is released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast. Symphony X will tour North America in the autumn:

Sep 18: Worcester Palladium, MA

Sep 19: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Sep 20: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre

Sep 22: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Sep 23: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Sep 24: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Sep 25: Milwaukee Rave, WI

Sep 26: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Sep 27: Winnipeg Park Theatre, MB

Sep 29: Calgary MacEwan Hall Ballroom, AB

Sep 30: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 01: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 02: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 03: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

Oct 05: San Fransisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA

Oct 07: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 09: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Oct 10: San Antonio Kapone’s, TX

Oct 11: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 13: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Oct 13: Atlanta Masquerade, GE

Oct 15: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 16: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Oct 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Tracklist