"Swirling Phrygian runs, insistent sax, full on vocals and blistering guitar!" It's Steve Hackett's new single Circo Inferno

Current Prog cover star Steve Hackett has shared a new visualizer video for his vibrant and lively new single Circo Inferno, which you can. watch below.

It's taken from his upcoing new solo album The Circus And The Nightwhale, which will be released through InsideOutMusic on February 16.

"I love this album. It says the things I’ve been wanting to say for a very long time," Hackett enthuses. "Circo Inferno is the most frenzied point in this album’s narrative… A plea for rescue within the maelstrom of a Dantesque circus, involving swirling Phrygian runs, insistent sax, full on vocals and blistering guitar…"

Hackett has previously released videos for the tracks Wherever You Are and People Of The Smoke.

The Circus And The Nightwhale is Hackett's first full-blown Hackett concept album since his 1975 solo debut Voyage Of The Acolyte, which followed Genesis's 1974 grand double conceptual affair The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

The album will be available on several different formats, including a limited edition CD and Blu-ray mediabook (including 5.1 Surround Sound and 24-bit high resolution stereo mixes), standard CD jewelcase, gatefold 180g vinyl LP and as digital album.

Pre-order The Circus And The Nightwhale.

You can get our exclusive Steve Hackett bundle that features an alternative front cover exclusive to the new edition of Prog, an art print featuring the cover art from Steve's brand new concept album The Circus And The Nightwhale and a lryic sheet for People Of The Smoke, which has been signed by Steve personally. Limited to 300 copies worldwide.

Order your Steve Hackett bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door.