Susanna releases video for title track of new album Elevation

Norwegian art rock artist Susanna has released a video for her brand new single Elevation, which you can watch below. It's the title track from her upcoming album which will be released through SusannaSonata on March 25.

“The music video for this song is like a hazy dark dream," Susanna explains. "You barely sense some movement through the slow shifts of lights and hints of objects. Even though the poem itself creates clear bright images, I really like how the video floats off into an almost introspective journey."

Elevation sees Susanna once again work with tape recordist Stina Stjern, who also worked on Susanna’s 2019 Hieronymous Bosch project Garden of Earthly Delights. Like her 2020 release Baudelaire & Piano, Elevation has been inspired by the poet Charles Baudelaire.

Susanna has previously released videos for Rose Pale Dawn and Alchemy Of Suffering.

Elevation will be available as a limited edition clear 180g vinyl, CD digipak, cassette and digital.

Pre-order Elevation.

