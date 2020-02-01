Summer's End 2020 announces day splits

Summer's End have announced day slits for this year's festival. British progressive rock acts Moulettes, Pallas and Cosmograf all headline this year's event, which, as usual, also features a strong international flavour, with appearances from Sweden's Gungfly, Lesoir from the Netherlands and Meer from Norway.

The day splits are as follows:

Friday

Moulettes

Ms. Amy Birks (full band show)

Saturday

Pallas

Antimatter

Jump

Lesoir

Mt. Amber

Sunday

Cosmograf

Gungfly

Cyan (feat. Rob Reed and Peter Jones)

I Am The Manic Whale

Meer

Weekend and sponsor tickets are currently on sale but day tickets are now also being made available. These are priced at £20 for the Friday and £42 for Saturday and Sunday tickets. A joint Saturday and Sunday ticket costs £80, and a weekend pass is £95.

Summer's End takes place at Chepstow Drill Hall from October 14. All tickets are available from the event website.