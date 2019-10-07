Antimatter and Pallas to headline Summer's End 2020

Antimatter and Pallas have been announced as two of next year's headline acts for Summer's End progressive rock festival.

At the end of this year's festival organisers Huw Lloyd-Jones and Stephen Lambe announced from the stage that next year's event would take place at Chepstow Drill Hall between October 1-4.

Other acts to be announced include Rikard Sjoblom's Gungfly, Cosmograf, Jump, Cyan (featuring both Rob Reed and Tiger Moth Tails' Peter Jones), I Am The Manic Whale, French act Lesoir, Mount Amber from Germany and Norwegian proggers Meer. A third headline act will be announced shortly as well as the artists for the stand-alone Thursday night.

Sponsor tickets will cost £110 and weekend tickets £95. These will be available from the event website.