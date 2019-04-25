Sum 41 return with heavy new single Out For Blood

Sum 41 have announced their return by releasing a video for their new single Out For Blood.

The song has been taken from the Canadian outfit’s upcoming album Order In Decline, which will launch on July 19 through Hopeless Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Deryck Whibley says: “The last thing I wanted to do was write a social or political protest record, and Order In Decline is not that. It’s also very hard not to have feelings about everything that’s going on in the world.”

It’ll be Sum 41’s first album since 2016’s 13 Voices, which came on the back of Whibley's near-death experience in 2014 when he was hospitalised after his liver and kidneys collapsed due to years of drinking.

He was put into an induced coma and later warned that even one more drink could kill him.

Sum 41 will head back out on the road later this month for a run of shows across the US. They’ll then return to Europe in June for further dates, including sets at Hellfest and Download Spain.

Sum 41: Order In Decline

1. Turning Away

2. Out For Blood

3. The New Sensation

4. A Death In The Family

5. Heads Will Roll

6. 45 (A Matter Of Time)

7. Never There

8. Eat You Alive

9. The People Vs…

10. Catching Fire