Sum 41 in UK tour

Sum 41 will tour the UK in February, they’ve announced.

It’ll be their first run of shows in the British Isles since frontman Deryck Whibley started on the road to recovery after a near-fatal battle with alcoholism.

The tour will support the release of their sixth album, created via a pledge campaign.

Whibley said in July: “After being in this band for 20 years, I didn’t know what else I had to say. Now, two years later and with everything I’ve gone through, I do have something to say. Now I’m ready.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 5 (Monday).

Feb 10: Dublin Academy

Feb 11: Cardiff University Great Hall

Feb 12: Birmingham Institute

Feb 13: Glasgow ABC

Feb 15: Newcastle University

Feb 16: Norwich UEA

Feb 18: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 19: London Forum

