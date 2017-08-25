Styx launch Radio Silence lyric video

Styx have released a lyric video for their track Radio Silence, taken from latest album The Mission, which arrived in June. View it above.

The promo includes footage of the album being carried to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere aboard a weather balloon launched by scientist Dr Tony Phillips, a fan of the band.

The flight took three hours and reached 111,000 feet before the balloon burst and the album dropped back to the ground, surviving the impact intact.

Styx explore the fictional story of the first manned mission to Mars in the record. Frontman Tommy Shaw recently said: “The planets truly aligned for The Mission and I couldn’t be prouder. It’s our boldest, most emblematic album since 1978’s Pieces Of Eight.”

A press release reported: “The fictional sci-fi tale casts Tommy and James ‘JY’ Young, singer and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan, drummer Todd Sucherman and bassists Ricky Phillips and Chuck Panozzo, as the crew of a nuclear-powered spacecraft named the Khedive, and follows their adventures as they try to reach the red planet.”

The band this week completed a US tour with REO Speedwagon and Don Felder.

