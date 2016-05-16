Stuck Mojo unveil The Business Of Hate lyric video

Stuck Mojo have released a lyric video for their track The Business Of Hate.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Here Come The Infidels, released on June 24. They previously unveiled a promo for the song Charles Bronson.

Stuck Mojo reunited with founding singer Bonz in 2014, but he left earlier this year and was replaced by Robby J.

Guitarist Rich Ward says: “Robby J is a fucking ninja, the total package frontman. Mark my words, this guy is going to set a new standard for what a band with a rapper looks like.”