Stuck Mojo release Charles Bronson lyric video

Stuck Mojo have released a lyric video for their song Charles Bronson.

The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Here Come The Infidels, due out on June 24.

Stuck Mojo’s classic lineup reunion failed less than a year after playing a comeback show in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Guitarist Rich Ward said: “The reunion was great. But it was one of those things.

“If anybody hears, ‘Stuck Mojo put out a new record, but it’s not with the guys I wanted, so it can’t be any good,’ well, they’ll get a surprise when they hear it. This album is not fooling around.”

Here Come The Infidels can be pre-ordered via Pledge Music, which includes a digital download of the track Verbal Combat.

A final tracklist will be issued in due course.