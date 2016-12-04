Stone Temple Pilots remember Scott Weiland one year on

Stone Temple Pilots have marked the first anniversary of the death of their former frontman Scott Weiland, describing his talents as “unearthly.”

Weiland died on December 3 of last year onboard a tour bus. He was on the road with his band the Wildabouts and it was later confirmed he had died of an accidental drug overdose.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Stone Temple Pilots say: “Here we are. A year has passed since you’ve been gone. We often think of you and are reminded of you daily with many memories.

“Then there is the music the four of us carved out allowing us to listen and feel how brilliant you are. There was a time when we looked up to one another. Each of us wanting one another’s approval.

“The songs we wrote had to have complete impact on us in order for them to shine. When it did… it was unearthly.

“Perhaps you are in a place now to better describe it. We miss you Scott.”

Stone Temple Pilots are expected to reveal their new singer soon. When Chester Bennington left to concentrate on his work with Linkin Park, STP invited interested singers from around the world to get in touch.

Former X Factor contestant Jeff Gutt is thought to be among the frontrunners.

