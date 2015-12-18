Weiland died from accidental overdose

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland died from an accidental drugs overdose, according to reports.

He was found dead on his tour bus earlier this month while on the road with his band The Wildabouts, with police later confirming cocaine had been found near his body.

Rolling Stone reports that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis confirmed that he died after taking cocaine, ethanol and methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA).

The office also noted the frontman’s atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, history of asthma and multi-substance dependence.

Further toxicology reports are still to be confirmed, with those results not expected for up to eight weeks.

Wildabouts bassist Tommy Black was arrested for possession of cocaine after Weiland’s body was discovered but he’s since been released from jail “pending further investigation.”