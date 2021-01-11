Scott Weiland’s son Noah ‘let go’ from rising LA rockers Suspect208 due to alleged drug use

Suspect208, the fast-rising LA hard rock band featuring London Hudson, son of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, and Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo, are looking for a new vocalist, after revealing that they’ve parted company with Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland.

In what appears to be an unfortunate and worrying echo of Scott Weiland’s troubled life, Hudson and Trujillo say that they took the decision to ‘let go’ of their singer as they felt he was “heading down a dark path of drug use that got in the way of our friendship as well as the band.”

“We were really close to him and it is the last thing we would've ever wanted to do,” the group, completed by guitarist say in a statement, “but it had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band. This decision was made by the band because it was the last thing we could do to keep going.”



“Noah was not writing lyrics or lifting his weight in the band for two months before we let him go. He was heading down a dark path of drug use that got in the way of our friendship as well as the band. Lastly, there were many instances of blow-ups over very small issues we'd confront him with. We wish him the best, and we deeply care about him. However, we did as much as we could to help him. Thank you to those who stick with us on this journey, we are very grateful.”

Weiland’s exit leaves the door open for another talented young singer to front the band. Suspect208 have posted a ‘situation vacant’ ad on social media, encouraging LA-based singers between 18 and 24 to send them a recording of their vocals on a cover of Led Zeppelin’s Black Dog.

Suspect208 released two acclaimed singles, Long Awaited and All Black, in 2020. Noah Weiland has yet to comment on his removal from the band.