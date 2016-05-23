Scott Weiland can’t be replaced, say Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo says the band will pick a new singer in due course – but they know late frontman Scott Weiland can never be replaced.

Weiland died in December, aged 48, while on tour with his solo band, after he’d split with STP for the second time in 2013. He’d previously been fired by Velvet Revolver for behaviour associated with drug addiction issues.

Robert, brother Dean DeLeo and Eric Kretz went on to work with Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington and released their High Rise EP with him before they went their separate ways.

Robert tells Rolling Stone: “It’s impossible to replace Scott. We created something that only the four of us could create.

“It’s about moving forward, but it’s also about someone honouring that, and being able to get their creativity around that.

“Eric, Dean and I have something. We’ve been playing music half our lives and you can’t just dismiss that.”

Asked if STP will consider bringing in another previously-established artist, Dean says: “We’re looking for somebody that fills a lot of criteria. Man, woman – there’s a couple of people we really dig and we have some more coming in.”

He adds: “We’ve got a lot left in the tank, musically speaking.”

