Stone Sour covers EP on iTunes tomorrow

Stone Sour have confirmed their covers EP Meanwhile In Burbank… will be released on iTunes tomorrow (April 28).

The launch comes after demand from supporters who couldn’t get hold of the limited-edition vinyl version released for Record Store Day on April 18.

Meanwhile In Burbank… features Corey Taylor and co’s takes on songs by Metallica, Black Sabbath, Alice In Chains, Judas Priest and Kiss.

The band say: “We realise that some of our biggest fans around the world didn’t have the opportunity get Meanwhile In Burbank… on Record Store Day. Those die-hard fans have made themselves heard.”

Asked about a CD release the band reply “There are no plans.”

Frontman Taylor last week revealed the title would be followed by two more five-track EPs entitled Straight Outta Burbank and No Sleep ’Til Burbank. He explained: “We want to share some of these songs that we grew up loving, and we want to pay homage to the bands that got us into music in the first place.”

In March Stone Sour confirmed guitarist Christian Martucci was the permanent replacement for Jim Root, following his firing in 2013. He’s continued working with Taylor in Slipknot, who headline this year’s Download festival on June 12-14.

Meanwhile In Burbank tracklist