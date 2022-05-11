Stomu Yamashta's Island Records albums box set on the way

Japanese percussionist and composer Stomu Yamashta is to have his Island albums released between 1972 and 1976, including the albums he released with supergroup Go, collected in a new seven disc box set.

Stomu Yamashta: Seasons – The Island Albums 1972-1976 will be released through Esoteric Recordings on July 29 and features remastered versions of seven of Yamashta's releases from that period.

Born in Kyoto, Japan, Yamashta studied music at Kyoto University and Berklee College of Music. He came to Western attention when Red Buddha Theatre brought him to Europe. He teamed up with percussionist Morris Pert and members of his band Come To The Edge to record the albums Floating Music and The Man From The East for Island Records. Later he formed the band East Wind with Gary Boyle (guitar), Hugh Hopper (bass) and Brian Gascoigne (keyboards), recording Freedom Is Frightening.

But it is for the supergroup Go that Yamashta is probably best known, looping in such diverse talents as Al Di Meola, Steve Winwood and the late Klaus Schulze for the 1976 self-titled debut, the live Go Live From Paris the same year and 1977's follow-up Go Too. He also notably contributed to the soundtrack to David Bowie's film The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Stomu Yamashta: Seasons – The Island Albums 1972-1976 features remastered versions of Floating Music, The Man From The East, Freedom Is Frightening, One By One, Raindog, Go and Go... Live From Paris.

Pre-order Stomu Yamashta: Seasons – The Island Albums 1972-1976.