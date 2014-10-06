Wilson at work in studio video

Steven Wilson has released a video of his solo band at work on the follow-up to acclaimed 2013 release The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories).

The six-minute clip was filmed at AIR Studios in London by artist Lasse Hoile and includes some of the music set to appear on the album, expected early next year.

Wilson says: “Generally this album has much less of the jazz element that the last record had. In some ways it seems like the next step from The Raven. But whereas The Raven was fairly consistent in tone, I’m looking again at bringing in some other elements from my musical repertoire.

“We’ve got electronic music on the album, and straightforward – for me – pop tunes.”

Wilson’s Storm Corrosion partner, Opeth mainman Mikael Akerfeldt, recently discussed the chances of the pair teaming up for another album, saying: “I’m not sure if that’s anticipated, or if people would even want another.”