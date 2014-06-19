Akerfeldt: Do people want new Storm Corrosion?

Mikael Akerfeldt has discussed the possibility of another Storm Corrosion album with Steven Wilson – but he's not sure anyone would be interested in the project.

The pair collaborated once again recently when Wilson mixed upcoming Opeth release Pale Communion.

Akerfeldt told TeamRock Radio at Download at the weekend: “He wasn’t involved in production, but he did the mix in a couple days. He worked in his studio for a few days then I went down and checked everything out. As always with Steve, he works quick – it was done in less than a week.”

The topic of a follow-up to the pair’s 2012 album has come up. But Akerfeldt said: “I’m not sure if that’s anticipated, or if people would even want another record.

“But we’ve talked about that and both of us agree we want to do another record. But if it’s going to happen or not, I’m not sure.”

Pale Communion, Opeth’s 11th album, is launched on August 25. The band will tour the UK in October, with tickets on sale tomorrow:

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham Institute

