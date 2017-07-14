Steven Van Zandt to tour UK in November

Steven Van Zandt has announced a seven-date tour of the UK which will take place in November.

The member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band will tour under the Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul banner, with the shows marking the first time in 25 years that the guitarist has toured across the country with his band.

Van Zandt has lined up the dates in support of his new album Soulfire, which came out in May. The record saw the guitarist revisit songs spanning his career and focused on “soul horns-meet-rock‘n’roll guitars.”

Speaking of the record, Van Zandt says: “I’ve always been very thematic with my work, very conceptual. I need a big picture, I can’t just do a collection of songs – that doesn’t work for me.

“In this case, the concept became me. Who am I? I’m kind of my own genre at this point. So I tried to pick material that when you added it all up, really represented me.

“So there are a couple of covers, a couple of new songs, and some of what I feel are the best songs I’ve written and co-written over the years. This record is me doing me.”

To mark the tour announcement, Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul have released a teaser video which can be seen below, along with all seven UK tour dates.

Nov 04: London Roundhouse

Nov 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 10: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 12: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 14: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy

