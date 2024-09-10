Steve Rothery, Ray Wilson and John Hackett to guest with Steve Hackett at the Royal Albert Hall

Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery, former latter-day Genesis singer Ray Wilson and John Hackett have all been announced as guests for Steve Hackett's upcoming show at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 23.

Back in July Hackett announced that his Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour runs through the UK in October. Special guest Amanda Lehmann will be joining the Hackett band whole of the UK tour, on guitar and vocals. Ten of the shows have already sold out, with a few tickets remaining for the Portmouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, Stoke, Nottingham and London shows.

"It’s fabulous that several shows have already sold out for my UK tour Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo…," Hackett enthuses. "This exciting set received amazing crowd reactions in Europe, and the band take it all up to a tremendous level! It’ll be special to have Amanda Lehmann with us too for the whole UK tour, plus John Hackett, Steve Rothery and Ray Wilson joining as guests at the Royal Albert Hall… It all promises to be a thrilling UK tour!"

They join Hackett's touring band that features Roger King (keyboards), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Jonas Reingold (bass, backing vocals), Rob Townsend (saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards) and Craig Blundell (drums).

Part of the show celebrates the 50th anniversary of Genesis's sixth studio album, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, released in 1975, and Peter Gabriel's swansong with the band.

You can view all the UK tour dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Press)

Oct 02: Aylesbury Friars Waterside [SOLD OUT]

Oct 03: Portsmouth Guildhall

Oct 05: Bristol Beacon [SOLD OUT]

Oct 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange [SOLD OUT]

Oct 07: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 09: Liverpool Philharmonic {SOLD OUT]

Oct 11: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Oct 12: Guildford G Live [SOLD OUT]

Oct 13: Stoke Victoria Hall

Oct 15: York Barbican [SOLD OUT]

Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall [SOLD OUT]

Oct 19: Gateshead Glasshouse [SOLD OUT]

Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall [SOLD OUT]

Oct 22: Reading Hexagon [SOLD OUT]

Oct 23: London Royal Albert Hall

Get tickets.