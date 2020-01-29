Steve Hillage announces new tour dates for October

Steve Hillage has announced a run of new live dates for the Steve Hillage Band for October this year. The new dates are preceded by a series of three dates in June which had recently been announced.

Hillage played his first live dates with the Steve Hillage Band after a 40-year break last year, playing to sell-out crowds and positive reviews.

The new line-up features Hillage and partner Miquette Giraudy alongside members of Gong. Prog writer Mike Barnes called them "surely the best ever Steve Hillage Band," and Hillage's set will draw from his classic 70s albums L, Green, Fish Rising and Motivation Radio.

Support will come from Gong member Kavus Torabi's project with Steve Davis and Michael J. York, The Utopia Strong.

Jun 23: Norwich Waterfront

Jun 24: Exeter Phoenix

Jun 25: Harpenden Public Halls

Oct 01: Southampton The 1865

Oct 02: Cambrudge The Junction

Oct 03: Newcastle Boilershop

Oct 04: Glasgow Old Fruitmarket

Oct 06: Hull The Welly

Oct 07: Bath Komedia

Oct 08: Wolverhampton KK's Steelmill

Oct 09: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 10: London O2 Forum

Oct 11: Manchester O2 Ritz