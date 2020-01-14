Steve Harris: I avoided Peter Gabriel as I didn’t want to be a tongue-tied fanboy

As one of rock’s best-known musicians and someone who has been in the music industry for decades, you might think that Steve Harris wouldn’t flinch at meeting his musical heroes.

However, in an interview in the latest edition of Classic Rock magazine, the Iron Maiden bassist admits to feeling the nerves in front of some of his musical icons.

Asked about who he’d like to work with if he could outside the world of hard rock and metal, Harris replies: “When you’re into bands that much, you don’t really think about working with them. You never really have a chance. You tend to put them on a pedestal.”

When it’s put to him that it’s strange hearing him put people on a pedestal, Harris answers: “Yeah, but I have people that I look up to too. I avoided meeting Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson for so long because I didn’t know what I’d say to him.

“I ended up playing tennis with Peter Gabriel once, just because he was on the court in the same hotel as me.

“I don’t know if he even knew who I was, but I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to get tongue-tied. I didn’t want to act like a fanboy, even though I felt like one.”

The full interview with Harris can be found in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

Issue 271 explores the making of The Doors’ Morrison Hotel and also features artists including Alice Cooper, Band Of Gypsys, Glorious Sons, Suzi Quatro, while there’s an oral history of the goth movement.

Harris and his British Lion bandmates will release their new album The Burning this coming Friday (January 17), while Iron Maiden will return to the road in May for the next leg of The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

They'll kick off with dates in Australia and Japan and will then return to Europe in the summer – a run that includes a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

(Image credit: Future)

British Lion: The Burning

British Lion - the band led by Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris - are poised to release their second album later this week. The record features Lightning and the scorching title track.View Deal

Iron Maiden: The Legacy Of The Beast 2020 tour

May 01: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 05: BrisbanecEntertainment Centre, Australia

May 07: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 11: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 19: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 20: Tokyo Ticket Pia Arena, Tokyo, Japan

May 22: Osaka Venue TBA, Japan

Jun 09: Bremen Buergerweide, Germany

Jun 10: Cologne Rehein-Energie-Stadium, Germany

Jun 13: Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 20: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 27: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 30: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jul 02: Moscow VTB Arena, Russia

Jul 11: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 18: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jul 25: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain