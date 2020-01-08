Exclusive: inside The Black Crowes reunion - on sale now

This month we got to sit down with the Robinson brothers for a Classic Rock exclusive about their unexpected reconciliation and return to the road to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of their Shake Your Moneymaker debut album.

We also asked Philip Wilding – Classic Rock writer, lifelong Rush fan and latter day Rush confidant – to remember the Neil Peart he knew.

Features

Ian Anderson

He might have become an average blues guitarist. Instead he became the best one-legged flute player in the world, and for more than 50 years has led his band Jethro Tull to critical acclaim and huge commercial success. Ian tells his story in the Classic Rock Interview.

Peter Green

Among the many stars of London’s mid-60s blues scene, he outshone and outplayed them all. In interviews with John Mayall, Mike Vernon, former bandmates and Green himself, we tell the story of how Fleetwood Mac were born.

Aerosmith

By 1977 the Boston band were high on success. But as they started work on the Draw The Line album, drugs and dysfunction sent them into a tailspin that would take them a decade to pull out of.

Monsters Of Rock

We bring you some exclusive photo highlights from a new book on the Donington Park bash, which for 16 years played host to the hottest rock and metal bands of the moment.

The Cadillac Three

Find out what each of the trio bought with the £50 we gave them when we went vinyl record shopping in Hollywood.

Skinhead

Dismissed by some as a violent cult, the original skinhead scene established reggae, inspired punk and 2 Tone, and even influenced hard rock and heavy metal.

What's on the free download

Earache Records sampler

The label might have made their name as pioneers of death metal and early grindcore, but there’s also a whole lot of excellent rock’n’roll to be found in the Earache vaults. Included in your free download are Those Damn Crows, Rival Sons, Blackberry Smoke, Clutch, Glorious Sons and more.

Regulars

The Dirt

Classic Rock’s Philip Wilding takes a personal look back at the music, life and times of the late Rush drummer/lyricist Neil Peart; Nine Inch Nails, T.Rex, the Doobie Brothers and Depeche Mode among those to be inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; former Nirvana members reunite to play benefit show; new Chili Peppers album on the way… Welcome back Drive-By Truckers, Sepultura and Sonny Landreth… Say hello to Dirty Honey and The Inspector Cluzo… Say goodbye to Hugh McKenna, Neil Innes, Dave Riley, Roy Loney…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Ozzy Osbourne

Fired from Sabbath in ’79, Ozzy lifted himself out of the scrapheap with an off-the-rails rocker that holds the best and worst of memories. All aboard the Crazy Train.

Q&A: Tim Wheeler

The Ash frontman on being misunderstood, firing flames from guitars and writing 10 songs in 10 hours.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Marcus King

Meet the southern gentleman who’s no stranger to both triumph and tragedy, and is the best guitarist you’ve never heard of.

Reviews

New albums from Green Day, The Cadillac Three, Drive-By Truckers, Anvil, John Fogerty, Samantha Fish, Those Damn Crows, Tim Holehouse, Blackwater Conspiracy… Reissues from Cream, Gary Moore, Ash, Glenn Hughes, Pete Way, The Undertones, Girl, Gentle Giant, Supergrass, Nektar… DVDs, films and books on Ian Hunter, Jimi Hendrix, Humble Pie, Charlie Watts, Lou Reed, Depeche Mode… Live reviews of Dan Reed, Gun, FM, The Darkness, Rod Stewart, Heather Findlay, Shellac…

Buyer’s Guide: Eddie Money

He was a singer who was never as well known as he should have been, but the ‘patron saint of uncool’ made some cool records.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Dream Theater, Samantha Fish, Stray & Ken Pustelnik’s Groundhogs, Cage The Elephant and Anti-Flag. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Biff Byford

The Saxon frontman talks about the special records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

