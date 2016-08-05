Devin Townsend streams Failure from new album Transcendence

Devin Townsend has released a stream of his track Failure – taken from upcoming album Transcendence.

The follow-up to 2014’s Z2 is released on September 9 via Omerch and is available for pre-order in various formats. Failure can be heard below.

This week Townsend said the latest Devin Townsend Project album was his attempt to get over himself as a “controlling prog dude.”

He added: “I wrote 50 or 60 songs and kept sending them to everybody, the band, management and label. I asked them to tell me which ones they liked and so we’d start working on that. I narrowed it down to 10 or 11 songs, I took them to the band, and what I did, as opposed to directing every last detail, was start from the beginning, go through each riff and then discuss it.

“A dialogue opened up where everyone was contributing and talking about it, and in a way it moulded it into something where lyrically I could take that process and it became the theme of the album, ultimately.”

Transcendence includes a reworked version of the track Truth, which originally appeared on his 1998 album Infinity.

DTP have a widespread European tour lined up for early 2017.

The artwork for upcoming Devin Townsend Project album Transcendence

Devin Townsend Project Transcendence tracklist

Truth Stormbending Failure Secret Sciences Higher Stars Transcendence Offer Your Light From The Heart Transdermal Celebration

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

