Steve Hackett shares new live clip of Defector track Jacuzzi

Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of him performing the track Jacuzzi, originally from his 1980 album Defector.

The new version is taken from Hackett's upcoming Live Magic At Trading Boundaries, which he will release through InsideOut Music on January 17.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing such a special album of live virtuoso performances over the years at such a magical venue," Hackett states.

In what has now become something of a tradition for Hackett, he annually performs at the Trading Boundaries venue in Fletching, East Sussex, and the new live release was Hackett presenting stripped-down material, and showcasing his acclaimed classical compositions.

The new live album collects various recordings from these shows from over the years, and also features appearances from regular collaborators including brother John Hackett on flute, Roger King on keys, Rob Townsend on flute sax and Amanda Lehmann on guitar and vocals.

"Somehow, you can feel the special atmosphere through the sound of the music on this new live album, which is a complete contrast to my live rock shows," Hackett continues. "I love the delicate dreamlike quality of this show with John and Rob interplaying beautifully on flute and sax, interspersed by surprising moments of power, such as the point when Roger’s keys become the sound of a full blown pipe organ!”

The release is timed to coincide with Hackett’s next two live appearances at the venue, on January 18 and 19.

Live Magic At Trading Boundaries will be available as a limited-edition CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP, digital album, mixed by long-time live sound engineer Ben Fenner.

Pre-order Live Magic At Trading Boundaries.