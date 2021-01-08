Steve Hackett launches new music video for Sirocco

Steve Hackett has launched a new music video for Siroccco. The song is taken from his upcoming solo acoustic album, Under A Mediterranean Sky, which is released through InsideOut Music on January 21. It's Hackett's first acoustic album since 2008's Tribute.

“A lot of acoustic ideas had been forming over the years, and it felt like the perfect time to create this album,” Hackett says. "A time to contemplate the places we’ve visited around the Mediterranean with the kind of music which evolved from the world of imagination.

“Because we can’t really travel, substantially at the moment, I hope that the album will take people on that journey. Whether you sit down and listen to it or drift off to it with a glass of wine…”

Under A Mediterranean Sky features Hackett playing nylon, steel string and twelve string guitars, charango and Iraqi oud, with keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements from Roger King. Also featured are John Hackett and Rob Townsend, flute (Casa del Fauno); Malik Mansurov, tar and Arsen Petrosyan, duduk & Rob Townsend, Sax (The Dervish And The Djin); Christine Townsend, violin (The Memory Of Myth and The Call Of The Sea). All tracks were produced by Steve Hackett and Roger King with all tracks recorded and mixed by Roger King at Siren.

Hackett has previously released videos for the tracks Andalusian Heart and Mdina (The Walled City).

Under A Mediterranean Sky will be available as a Limited CD digipak, gatefold 2LP + CD and LP-booklet and digital album.

Pre-order Under A Mediterranean Sky.