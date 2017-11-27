Steely Dan: Walter Becker’s estate respond to Donald Fagen’s lawsuit

Walter Becker’s estate have slammed the lawsuit brought against them by Donald Fagen for control over Steely Dan.

It was reported last week that Fagen was suing his late bandmate’s estate after he received a letter from them saying that the Buy/Sell Agreement he and Becker signed in 1972 – stipulating that if a member of Steely Dan died or quit, the band would buy all of that person’s shares in the group – had “no force or effect.”

In light of Fagen’s lawsuit, Becker’s estate have fired back a response, calling it “unwarranted and frivolous.”

The statement reads: “We were disappointed to learn that Donald Fagen commenced a lawsuit against (the estate of) Walter Becker, his partner of 50 years, on the eve of Thanksgiving. We believe the agreement to which Mr Fagen refers in his suit – drafted 45 years ago – was not in effect at the time of Walter’s death.

“Mr Fagen’s lawsuit, riddled with half-truths and omissions, misleadingly fails to state that the day after Walter died, Mr Fagen had his lawyer send a demand letter to Walter’s estate, thus beginning a legal campaign against Walter’s family immediately after his death.”

The statement continues: “The misrepresentation that his widow, Ms Cioffi initiated any litigious action is simply untrue. In our view, Mr Fagen is unfairly trying to deprive Walter’s family of the fruits of their joint labours.

“Since Walter’s passing, we have endeavoured to achieve a compromise with Mr Fagen. We were close to a resolution with his longtime counsel who he suddenly fired.

“We then negotiated in good faith with replacement counsel who Mr Fagen also fired. Mr Fagen’s third and current lawyer did not even attempt to contact us prior to filing a lawsuit.”

The statement concludes: “While we regret Mr Fagen’s latest actions, we will vigorously defend against his unwarranted and frivolous case.”

Last week, it was also reported that Fagen is suing Steely Dan’s business management firm Nigro, Karlin, Segal, Feldstein & Bolno, alleging that they have been withholding information from him, including royalty statements and tour income records.

