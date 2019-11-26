Steeleye Span to reunite with former members at December Barbican show

Steeleye Span will bring the curtain down on their 50th anniversary year by reuniting on stage with former band members at their December 17 Barbican show in London.

The band will be joined by former members Martin Carthy, John Kirkpatrick and Peter Knight, all of whom featured in the band's line-up throughout the 1970s.

Steeleye Span formed in 1969, and indeed their latest album, EST'D 1969, released in June of this year, is a titular play on their heritage.

Acoustic Strawbs will be the support act for the Barbican show. Tickets are available here.