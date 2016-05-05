Stearica announce UK tour

Stearica have announced a seven-date UK tour.

The Italian outfit will kick off the run of dates at The Joker in Brighton on May 22 and wrap up on May 29 at London’s Raw Power festival.

In addition, the band have released a live clip for their track Bes which featured on their second album entitled Fertile. It launched in 2015 via Monotreme Records.

The label said of the follow-up to 2007’s Oltre: “Stearica begin their creative process by freely improvising for several hours. These torrents of sound are edited into finished songs, just as receding floods leave behind fertile silt.”

May 22: Brighton The Joker

May 24: Glasgow Bloc

May 25: Bradford Delius Art & Cultural Centre

May 26: Bristol Stag & Hounds

May 27: Nottingham JT Soar

May 28: Cardiff Strange Daze Festival

May 29: London Raw Power Festival