Static-X launch video for new single All These Years featuring Wayne Static

Static X have released a video for their new track All These Years.

The song features lead vocals from late frontman Wayne Static and will be included on the upcoming album Project Regeneration Vol. 1 which was originally scheduled to launch this month, but has now been pushed back until July 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A vinyl release will follow on August 14.

It’s the second single taken from the record, with Hollow arriving back in February.

The original plan for the record was to have several guest vocalists join the core lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda, but after uncovering isolated vocal recordings by Static, the decision was taken to have his voice appear on the majority of album tracks.

Speaking about the promo, drummer Jay says: “It’s very challenging to represent someone in a music video who is no longer alive, but that was something that we really wanted to do and I think it came out great.

“These are some of Wayne’s last works, so we really wanted to make this video all about him and to continue to celebrate his life and legacy.

“What better way to do that than through a fun, fictional story about how Wayne was inspired to become the legend that who he became through Static-X.”

Explaining the album delay, bassist Campos says: “The album is 100% complete. We are just waiting for the manufacturing to resume. We have been given word that all is finally in production, so we are excited to get this out to the fans.”

Static-X were due to tour across Europe this summer, but like most other tours and festivals, those dates have been postponed. The band say they hope to announce full details of the rescheduled shows in the coming weeks.

Static-X have, however, revealed some dates which can be found below.

Static-X rescheduled 2020 tour dates

Sep 12: Flint Machine Shop, MI

Sep 18: Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Nov 23: Moscow Glavclub, Russia

Nov 24: St Petersburg Cosmonavt

Nov 26: Krasnodar Arena Hall, Russia

Nov 28: Samara Zvezda, Russia

Nov 30: Yekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia

Dec 02: Novosibirsk Podzemka, Russia

Dec 04: Riga Palladium, Latvia

Dec 05: Tallinn Helitehas, Estonia