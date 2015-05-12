State Champs line up UK tour

State Champs have announced a 12-date tour of the UK and Ireland, kicking off in September.

The pop punk outfit’s jaunt is part of a wider European tour and starts in Belfast on September 15. Their second album – the follow-up to 2013’s The Finer Things – is due out later this year on Pure Noise Records.

State Champs say: “We’re headed to the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands this September. Hope to see you all out there.”

STATE CHAMPS UK AND IRELAND TOUR 2015

15 Sep: Belfast Bar Sub

16 Sep: Dublin Academy II

17 Sep: Liverpool Academy II

18 Sep: Birmingham Asylum

19 Sep: Newcastle Academy II

21 Sep: Glasgow King Tut’s

22 Sep: Leeds Stylus

23 Sep: Manchester Sound Control

24 Sep: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

25 Sep: London Islington Academy

26 Sep: Southampton 1865

03 Oct: Kingston Hippodrome