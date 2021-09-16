Trending

Spock's Beard announce UK tour dates for March

US prog rockers Spock's Beard announce their first UK dates for three years

(Image credit: Press)

US prog rockers Spock's Beard have announced a short run of UK tour dates for March 2022. It will be the first time the band have played these shores since they toured with label mates The Flower Kings in 2018.

“We're just so excited to get back on the road again, we can't wait to see all our friends we've missed so much during this crazy time," says guitarist Alan Morse. "We are ready to rock! We're planning to play some of the Spock's 'classics' we know y'all love to hear, plus some surprises you haven't heard in a long time - or maybe ever! Come up and say hello! Hope everyone is rested up and ready for a major supernova of prog rock madness, cos we're bringing it, baby!”  

Spock's Beard UK tour 2022:
Mar 14: Leeds Brudenell Social Club  
Mar 15: Glasgow G2  
Mar 16: Bilston Robin 2 
Mar 17: London, 229  
Mar 18: Great Yarmouth, HRH Prog  

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, September 17 at 10 am GMT.   

