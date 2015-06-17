Spock’s Beard unveil Oblivion Particle art

Spock’s Beard have confirmed their 12th album The Oblivion Particle will be released on August 21 via InsideOut.

The band have also unveiled the artwork for the follow-up to 2013’s Brief Nocturnes and Dreamless Sleep.

Bassist Dave Meros reports that while the band’s sound differs from previous outings, there are plenty of references to their previous work.

He says: “I think the opening track Tides Of Time is classic Spock’s in terms of arrangement and style – but everything else is fairly different.

“The whole album is still within the parameters of what people expect to hear from us.”

Spock’s Beard tour Europe starting in September, with support from UK outfit Synaesthesia and Hungarians Special Providence:

Sep 16: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Sep 17: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 18: Markneukirchen Framus & Warwick Music Hall, Germany

Sep 19: Warschau Progresja, Poland

Sep 20: Brno Metro Club, Czech Republic

Sep 21: Budapest Ship A38, Hungary

Sep 23: Milan Legend, Italy

Sep 24: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Sep 25: Tubingen Sudhaus, Germany

Sep 26: Mannheim Alte Seilerei, Germany

Sep 27: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany

Sep 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Sep 30: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Oct 01: Glasgow The Classic Grand, UK

Oct 02: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 03: Manchester Club Academy, UK