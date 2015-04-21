Synaesthesia's 2nd album will be ‘significant shift’

Rising prog stars Synaesthesia have vowed their second album will be a “significant shift” from last year’s self-titled debut.

The band were nominated for a 2014 Prog Award in the Limelight new band category, and they’ve opened for big-name acts including Marillion, Anathema, IQ and Bigelf.

Their upcoming studio sessions will be helmed by IQ’s Michael Holmes, who produced their first record.

Drummer Robin Johnson says: “The next album will be a significant shift – while the debut focuses on a neo-progressive approach, the new one will be more eclectic.”

Guitarist Sam Higgins reports: “The melting-pot of influences has taken us places that I don’t think any of us could have predicted.” But he adds: “The basic essence of Synaesthesia is still intact.”

The band play this year’s RoSfest in Pennsyvania next month. They recently signed to AAUK Management, who look after the interests of Simon Collins and Sound Of Contact.