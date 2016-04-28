Spiritual Beggars release Hard Road video

Spiritual Beggars have released a video for their track Hard Road.

It features on the Swedish supergroup’s latest album Sunrise To Sundown, which launched earlier this year.

Guitarist Michael Amott says: “We just completed a three week tour through Europe and it was a very cool experience. Lots of love from our supporters out there and so awesome to see the new songs off our Sunrise To Sundown album go down so well.

“We had videographer Dirk Behlau come out to a couple shows in Germany to hang out, drink beer with us and capture some of the on and off stage action on camera. The result is a new clip for the song Hard Road.”

Spiritual Beggars have also added a pair of European dates for this summer. They’ll play the Stoned From The Underground Festival in Erfurt, Germany, on July 15, and Kajskjulet in Halmstad, Sweden, on July 22.

They also have a handful of festival dates coming up.

Earlier this week, Spiritual Beggars announced they’d release a 7-inch single featuring their take on Mountain’s Thumbsucker and Ten Years After’s Stoned Woman on May 30.

Apr 28: Berlin Desertfest, Germany

Jul 07: Rock Harz Open Air, Germany

Jul 08: Jalometalli Metal Music Festival, Finland

Jul 15: Erfurt Stoned From The Underground Festival, Germany

Jul 22: Halmstad Kajskjulet, Sweden