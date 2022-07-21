The biggest vinyl releases of the year so far have been confirmed

The UK's Official Charts (opens in new tab) has revealed the biggest vinyl albums of the year so far with rock showing a strong performance in the top 40 albums.
But while Harry Styles tops the chart with his recent Harry's House album, rock is still relying on a selection of records from the past to shore up the top 40, with Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album Rumours flying high at no.6.
The highest rock entry for a new record is Red Hot Chili Peppers and their latest album Unlimited Love which is in at no.9, while Ghost's Impera features at no. 26.
Nirvana's ever-popular Nevermind from 1991 is the 10th most popular vinyl release so far in 2022, while Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon is at 14, with David Bowie's name featuring twice in the list: at no. 13 for The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust and at 36 with Hunky Dory.
Other notable names in the top 40 include Radiohead, The Smile, Jack White, Wet Leg, Liam Gallagher, Tears For Fears, Stereophonics and Johnny Marr. Find the full list below.
Earlier this year, the British Phonographic Industry (opens in new tab) reported that more than five million vinyl albums were sold in the UK in 2021 - the 14th consecutive year of growth for the format.
MD of Proper Music Distribution Drew Hill told the BPI: "Nearly 90% of unique no.1 albums hit the top spot off the back of a physical sales majority, with some hugely impressive numbers from the likes of Adele, whose new album maintained its chart lead with an increasing physical majority share, and ABBA, who claimed the title of fastest-selling vinyl of the century.
“It’s further proof that in this golden era of choice, music fans really cherish an album they can hold!"
Top 40 best-selling vinyl albums of 2022 so far
1. Harry's House - Harry Styles
2. C'Mon You Know - Liam Gallagher
3. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
4. Skinty Fia - Fontaines DC
5. The Overload - Yard Act
6. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac
7. Life Is Yours - Foals
8. The Tipping Point - Tears For Fears
9. Unlimited Love - Red Hot Chili Peppers
10. Nevermind - Nirvana
11. We - Arcade Fire
12. Ants From Up There - Black Country New Road
13. The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie
14. The Dark Side Of The Moon - Pink Floy
15. Dance Fever - Florenece & The Machine
16. A Light For Attracting Attention - The Smile
17. AM - Arctic Monkeys
18. Gold Rush Kid - George Ezra
19. Crash - Charli XCX
20. Ribbon Around The Bomb - Blossoms
21. Down By The River Thames - Liam Gallagher
22. Back To Black - Amy Winehouse
23. Who Cares - Rex Orange County
24. Fix Yourself Not The World - Wombats
25. Fragments - Bonobo
26. Impera - Ghost
27. Fear Of The Dawn - Jack White
28. Amazing Things - Don Broco
29. Fine Line - Harry Styles
30. Oochya - Stereophonics
31. Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 - Johnny Marr
32. FTHC - Frank Turner
33. = - Ed Sheeran
34. Give Me The Future - Bastille
35. Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler The Creator
36. Hunky Dory - David Bowie
37. The Dream - Alt-J
38. Harry Styles - Harry Styles
39. OK Computer - Radiohead
40. How To Let Go - Sigrid