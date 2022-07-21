The biggest vinyl releases of the year so far have been confirmed

The UK's Official Charts (opens in new tab) has revealed the biggest vinyl albums of the year so far with rock showing a strong performance in the top 40 albums.

But while Harry Styles tops the chart with his recent Harry's House album, rock is still relying on a selection of records from the past to shore up the top 40, with Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album Rumours flying high at no.6.

The highest rock entry for a new record is Red Hot Chili Peppers and their latest album Unlimited Love which is in at no.9, while Ghost's Impera features at no. 26.

Nirvana's ever-popular Nevermind from 1991 is the 10th most popular vinyl release so far in 2022, while Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon is at 14, with David Bowie's name featuring twice in the list: at no. 13 for The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust and at 36 with Hunky Dory.

Other notable names in the top 40 include Radiohead, The Smile, Jack White, Wet Leg, Liam Gallagher, Tears For Fears, Stereophonics and Johnny Marr. Find the full list below.

Earlier this year, the British Phonographic Industry (opens in new tab) reported that more than five million vinyl albums were sold in the UK in 2021 - the 14th consecutive year of growth for the format.

MD of Proper Music Distribution Drew Hill told the BPI: "Nearly 90% of unique no.1 albums hit the top spot off the back of a physical sales majority, with some hugely impressive numbers from the likes of Adele, whose new album maintained its chart lead with an increasing physical majority share, and ABBA, who claimed the title of fastest-selling vinyl of the century.

“It’s further proof that in this golden era of choice, music fans really cherish an album they can hold!"

Top 40 best-selling vinyl albums of 2022 so far

1. Harry's House - Harry Styles

2. C'Mon You Know - Liam Gallagher

3. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

4. Skinty Fia - Fontaines DC

5. The Overload - Yard Act

6. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac

7. Life Is Yours - Foals

8. The Tipping Point - Tears For Fears

9. Unlimited Love - Red Hot Chili Peppers

10. Nevermind - Nirvana

11. We - Arcade Fire

12. Ants From Up There - Black Country New Road

13. The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust - David Bowie

14. The Dark Side Of The Moon - Pink Floy

15. Dance Fever - Florenece & The Machine

16. A Light For Attracting Attention - The Smile

17. AM - Arctic Monkeys

18. Gold Rush Kid - George Ezra

19. Crash - Charli XCX

20. Ribbon Around The Bomb - Blossoms

21. Down By The River Thames - Liam Gallagher

22. Back To Black - Amy Winehouse

23. Who Cares - Rex Orange County

24. Fix Yourself Not The World - Wombats

25. Fragments - Bonobo

26. Impera - Ghost

27. Fear Of The Dawn - Jack White

28. Amazing Things - Don Broco

29. Fine Line - Harry Styles

30. Oochya - Stereophonics

31. Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 - Johnny Marr

32. FTHC - Frank Turner

33. = - Ed Sheeran

34. Give Me The Future - Bastille

35. Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler The Creator

36. Hunky Dory - David Bowie

37. The Dream - Alt-J

38. Harry Styles - Harry Styles

39. OK Computer - Radiohead

40. How To Let Go - Sigrid