A ludicrous six-neck guitar played by Spinal Tap has gone to auction – and you better buy it before I do

By
( )
published

For between £2,000 and £3,000, the most ridiculous guitar I’ve ever seen could be yours

Six-neck guitar
(Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate)

A six-neck guitar once played by Spinal Tap is being auctioned.

As spotted by Guitar World, UK auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate are selling the six-neck behemoth “The Beast”, designed by Gary Hutchins. It’s estimated to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000, and bids are currently being taken.

Hutchins masterminded the six-neck model in response to a five-neck guitar played by veteran rock band Cheap Trick. Described by its own creator as the guitar that “should never have been made”, it’s been displayed at the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Comedy Museum Of London. As well as Spinal Tap, it has reportedly been played by comedian Bill Bailey and the reigning King Of England, Charles III.

Each neck on The Beast has a different function, with the monstrous instrument combining a 12-string guitar, a six-string guitar with tremolo, a five-string bass, a four-string bass, a seven-string guitar and a six-string hardtail guitar. It comes with a metallic red finish, plus two three-way switches and three knobs.

On the back of the instrument is a signed message from Hutchins, reading: “This guitar was exhibited at the V&A museum.”

Spinal Tap, the legendary comedy rock trio, started as a fictional group in the Rob Reiner-directed mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984). However, the band – portrayed by comic actors Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer – have made several live appearances and released a handful of real-life albums over the years.

The band will return in a This Is Spinal Tap sequel, again directed by Reiner. Talking to Empire last year, Reiner revealed what has happened to the outfit in the 40-plus years since the original film.

“Nigel [Tufnell, played by Guest] has been running a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed,” he explained. “He’s also been performing with a local folk band in the village that play penny whistle and mandolin, and he plays electric guitar with them. We show a little clip of that.

“David St Hubbins [McKean] has been living in Morro Bay in California, and he’s been writing music for podcasts, particularly this one true-crime podcast called The Trouble With Murder. He also writes the music that you hear when you’re on hold on the phone.

“And then we have Derek [Smalls, Shearer]. Derek is living in London and is now the curator of the New Museum Of Glue. He’s curated glue from every country in the world, the whole history of glue, and he shows me around. He’s also been performing with a philharmonic orchestra, and he’s written this kind of symphony about the fact that the devil wears a bad hair piece. It’s called Hell Toupée.”

As well as the returning cast members, Spinal Tap 2 will feature musicians Paul McCartney, Elton John and Lars Ulrich (Metallica).

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Vessel of Sleep Token

"Prepare for a new offering." Sleep Token are teasing us again
Avenged Sevenfold

“Everybody was fighting in the streets, getting thrown through car windows, it was insane! The cops arrested Jimmy and he went to jail!”: How Avenged Sevenfold went from metalcore brats to 21st century metal heavyweights
Massive Attack in 2010

Massive Attack just sent their music to the moon and back
See more latest
Most Popular
Massive Attack in 2010
Massive Attack just sent their music to the moon and back
Vessel of Sleep Token
"Prepare for a new offering." Sleep Token are teasing us again
Tom Araya fronting Slayer in 2019
“I said, ‘There’s a band called Iron Maiden? Who’s that?’”: Tom Araya didn’t listen to metal before joining Slayer
Papa V Perpetua
Watch Tobias Forge break down the story behind each of Ghost's iconic frontmen – including every Papa Emeritus, Cardinal Copia and every character leading up to Papa V Perpetua
Jon Bon Jovi performs during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the PNC Music Pavilion on November 02, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"My focus moving forward is on the re-release of Forever, and God willing, getting back out on the road." Jon Bon Jovi on what's next for Bon Jovi
Bruce Dickinson in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
“Had fans had mobile phones, they would have been climbing over old-age pensioners to take selfies”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is a big fan of Ghost banning phones from gigs
Gene Simmons Band performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium.
For a cool $12,495 you can be Kiss star Gene Simmons' roadie for a day
The Ramones
Napalm Death have recorded a cover of a Ramones song with a guest appearance from Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore – and we cannot wait to hear it
Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon
"After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways." Mastodon announce shock departure of guitarist Brent Hinds
Ozzy and Andrew Watt
"Ozzy is the real life Iron Man." Ozzy Osbourne's producer Andrew Watt gives an update on the singer's health as the countdown to his final show continues